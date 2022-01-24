A story about a fatal pedestrian accident in Dubuque was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Jan. 17 and Sunday:

1.) Pedestrian killed when struck by vehicle in Dubuque

2.) Fire destroys home near New Vienna; no injuries reported

3.) A life remembered: Cuba City man at home on ATV trails

4.) Trump ally claims Dubuque-headquartered financial services company ‘de-banking’ him

5.) Biz Buzz Tuesday: New owner hits stride at Dubuque vet clinic; coffee shop readies for opening

6.) Employee accused of taking medication from resident of Dubuque facility

7.) Major Dubuque park project delayed until at least summer

8.) Developer proposes restoring historic hospital in Galena, building 100 cottages

9.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school

10.) Dubuque Co. tops 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in 1 week

Tags

Recommended for you