PEOSTA, Iowa — Plans are afoot for two local companies collaborating to open businesses in Peosta late this fall.
Jumble Coffee Co. owners joined forces with the owners of Dimensional Brewing Co. to announce they will open two new businesses on Thunder Valley Drive in Peosta.
“We are pumped that people are excited and supporting us and are excited to see us come there,” said George Nauman, co-owner of Jumble Coffee Co., which has locations in Dubuque and Asbury.
Ownership of the new taproom will be separate from Dimensional’s downtown Dubuque location, according to officials with the brewery.
Nauman said he and officials with Dimensional originally planned to share a building but, after further deliberation, decided to construct two buildings across from each other.
“We and Dimensional have been working closely together,” he said. “We will be really friendly neighbors.”
Nauman said the Jumble location in Peosta will be about 2,000 square feet and will feature a drive-thru and an identical menu to the other Jumble locations.
“Over the past five years, we have been asked once or twice a month if we would come to the city of Peosta,” he said. “There have been many interested parties. We have always been looking at expanding.”
Nauman said Jumble is working with an architect and hopes to break ground on the project in the next month or two. He said the new business will look to hire about five to seven full- and part-time workers.
Dimensional said the company is helping with design and consulting work for the new business, which will feature a taproom across the street from Jumble, but brewery officials said it will be owned separately from Dimensional. The ownership group has not been finalized.
Land for both the new businesses was purchased from Crosvik Development L.L.C.
The 5,000-square-foot taproom will include a loft with an outdoor deck and large patio, according to officials with Dimensional. Dimensional beer, as well as beer from other Iowa breweries and breweries throughout the country, will be available. Also offered will be craft cocktails and select liquors.
Officials said the building will include a full-service kitchen, but they are looking for someone else to manage it. It will include appetizers such as a charcuterie board and street tacos. The food will be made from ingredients found locally.
Officials did not disclose cost estimates for the developments.
The taproom will look to hire about 20 full- and part-time employees, officials said.
Nauman said he has worked with Dimensional for the past few years to create beers featuring Jumble coffee. He said he is excited to expand their partnership in Peosta.
“With us being neighbors, I think we will have some other opportunities to collaborate,” he said. “We were super excited to see the overwhelming response and support when we made the announcement (on social media).”
Peosta City Administrator Whitney Baethke told the Telegraph Herald in an email that the two new businesses are just the beginning for the burgeoning city.
“We are thrilled to now be able to present several options for families, professionals, visitors, our workforce and students to experience life and our community together,” she said. “Secondarily, we are encouraged by Peosta’s ability to increasingly provide all the amenities our residents need without having to travel.”