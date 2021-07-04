WARREN, Ill. — A state lawmaker’s staff will assist constituents and answer their questions during stops this week in Jo Daviess County.
District office staff of state Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, will hold “Traveling Office Hours” events on Wednesday, July 7, from:
- 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Warren Village Hall, 516 Anson St.
- 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Scales Mound Town Hall, 802 Main St.
- 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Apple Canyon Lake Association Office/Clubhouse, 14A157 Canyon Club Drive, Apple River.
No appointments are necessary, and the events are open to all area residents.