A local nonprofit organization is launching a service to reduce feelings of social isolation among older adults.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is launching a Virtual Senior Center service that will feature activities, guest presenters, games and more.
The service is accessed by computer, tablet or smartphone with an internet connection.
Participants without devices can be accommodated through checked out tablets from an organization called GrandPads.
Call Elise Bovy at 319-231-6798 for more information.
