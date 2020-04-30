MARQUETTE, Iowa — Charges recently were filed against a driver in relation to a crash that injured four people on Christmas Day in Clayton County.
Donyea T. Collins, of St. Paul, Minn., faces charges of child endangerment-serious injury, child endangerment-bodily injury, serious injury by vehicle and operating while under the influence, according to a press release from Mar-Mac Police Department.
The release states that police have requested a warrant for Collins’ arrest.
Police reported that, at about 5:45 p.m. Dec. 25, Collins drove by a stopped police squad car with its emergency lights activated at a speed of 76 mph in a 50-mph zone on Iowa 76 north of Marquette.
As police started to pursue the vehicle, it crashed into a tree at the intersection with North Street in Marquette.
Collins and three passengers, including two children, were injured and transported to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wis., with non-life-threatening injuries.
The release states that a search warrant obtained a blood specimen which indicated that Collins had alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.