MONTICELLO, Iowa – The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce recently presented its annual awards for 2019.
Winners were named in four categories:
New construction: City of Monticello, for Willow Park Trail and other projects
Renovation: The Prescription Shoppe and Family Chiropractic, both for interior improvements
Economic development: Bradley & Riley PC, for the purchase of Shimanek, Shimanek & Bowman, and Frontier Feeds, for the purchase by Jim Heavens from previous owners Bruce and Nancy Smith
Community service: BE Fitness and Yoga Center, for efforts to bring back the Panther Prowl 5K, and WIN-Monticello, for organizing multiple events during 2019.