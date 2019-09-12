A popular Dubuque outdoor market has been nixed for tonight.
Organizers announced that Millwork Night Market will not be held due to the weather forecast. The market along Jackson Street between East Seventh and East Ninth streets is held on the night of the second Thursday of each month from through October.
The National Weather Service has said severe weather is possible today in the Dubuque area, potentially including damaging winds or tornadoes.
"Safety is our biggest concern," state the cancellation announcement, adding, "Stay tuned for a possible rain date announcement."