NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Tents and campers sat beneath the shade of trees on a recent morning at New Wine Park.
Though a few visitors were at their campsites, the landscape was mostly quiet. Nearby, the North Fork Maquoketa River meandered through the park, the water murmuring as it rushed over rocks.
“The neat thing about being here is that it’s really quiet,” said Brian Preston, executive director of the Dubuque County Conservation Board. “You don’t hear much road noise. It’s a peaceful setting.”
New Wine Park features hiking trails, campsites, playgrounds, disc golf and other opportunities in a wooded area along the western edge of Dubuque County.
“It’s just a little island of forest in the middle of a corn ocean,” Preston said, chuckling.
Near the park’s entrance is a clear area with a playground and a pavilion with picnic tables. Holes for the park’s disc golf course also dot the landscape nearby.
Just a short walk away are spaces for nearly 30 campsites, with a shower house, restrooms and another playground on site.
In the past month, New Wine Park has drawn campers from 22 different states and one foreign country, Preston said. The park’s proximity to attractions such as the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville likely contribute to its popularity.
“New Wine is actually one of our more-popular campgrounds,” he said.
The North Fork Maquoketa River also winds through the park, and children who visit enjoy playing in its waters, Preston said. Paddlers also can access the river, though county staff are working on ways to improve access so more people can use their kayaks.
Preston walked along one of the trails at New Wine on a recent morning, climbing up wooden steps and heading into an area where young trees were packed close together.
Conservation crews replanted thousands of trees in the park after a tornado ripped through the area in 2008. Their efforts in the years since have focused on reestablishing an oak hickory forest at the site.
The work has paid off so far, Preston said.
“Oak trees are in such trouble right now,” he said. “It’s just exciting when we can reestablish an oak forest.”
Wild animals also are abundant in the park, with deer migrating there in the fall and winter and bald eagles roosting on winter evenings.
“It’s one of the largest inland roosting sites in the area that we know of,” he said.
Steve Scheffert, of Cascade, set up camp recently with his wife and young children.
Scheffert and his family have been visiting the park during summers for about three years now. They enjoy spending low-key weekends playing on the playgrounds, cooking and watching the campfire
“I like it because it’s quiet, and the park’s nice for little ones,” he said.