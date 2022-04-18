Local Boy Scouts will hold their annual Scouting for Food collection drive this weekend.

Drive-thru collection will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Donations will benefit local food pantries.

Collection points are:

  • Bellevue, Iowa: Bender’s Foods
  • Dubuque: Hy-Vee locations
  • Dyersville, Iowa: Fareway, Dollar Fresh and Randy’s Market
  • East Dubuque, Ill.: Food pantry
  • Epworth, Iowa: Silver’s Grocery
  • Farley, Iowa: Greenwood’s Grocery.
  • Peosta, Iowa: Fareway

Top needs include jelly, soup, applesauce, coffee, pancake mix and syrup, tuna and canned meat, stuffing mix, pasta and sauce, macaroni and cheese, shampoo and body wash and toothpaste and brushes.

