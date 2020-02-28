MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Maquoketa man will be arraigned next week after police said he kicked a nurse and a police officer while intoxicated.
Michael A. Berg, 57, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations and public intoxication. His arraignment is set for Friday, March 6.
Court documents state that a "highly intoxicated" Berg was asked to leave the bar at Decker Hotel at about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and refused. When police arrived, they took him to Jackson County Regional Health Center's emergency room for "a doctor's evaluation of his safety."
Documents state that at about 8:30 p.m., while in the ER, Berg kicked ER nurse Megan Meinecke twice in the stomach and kicked Maquoketa police officer Jayson Heiar once in the stomach before trying to bite him.