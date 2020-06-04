The Northeast Iowa Council of Boy Scouts of America has launched a free initiative offering activities that can be performed by families.
The Scout Me in Challenge is available for all area youth by visiting mailchi.mp/scouting/smichallenge, according to a press release.
It states that the challenge “takes the core of Cub Scouting, such as citizenship, personal fitness, character and leadership, and breaks it into bite-sized pieces that can be done as a family.”
The activities focus on family connections, STEM and service to the community. The challenge is one way the council’s packs and troops have adapted to COVID-19 restrictions.