A Clarke University administrator has been named the next president of a New York college.
Susan Burns, Clarke’s vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, will take the helm at College of Mount Saint Vincent on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the Catholic college in New York City.
Burns will succeed President Charles Flynn Jr., who is retiring at the end of the year.
Officials at College of Mount Saint Vincent praised Burns for her efforts at Clarke to reorganize the school’s academic departments and restructure the university’s budget, among other accomplishments.