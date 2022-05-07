Colorful garlands and flags of Spanish-speaking countries adorned the cafeteria walls as the sounds of jokes, laughter and joyful reunions — in both English and Spanish — filled the air at Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School on Friday night.
The school, marking its 20th anniversary this year, hosted a celebration for alumni, teachers and families. The event included food from local Hispanic restaurants, a performance by Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico, tours of the school and children’s activities.
“I think that reaching this (anniversary) shows that this education is something that people want to have available for their children,” said Principal Carolyn Wiezorek. “I think people value not only the language aspect but the cultural aspect as well.”
The program launched in the fall of 2002 with a kindergarten class, adding additional grades in later years. It was housed at various Holy Family facilities, including the St. Columbkille, St. Joseph the Worker and, most recently, St. Anthony church campuses.
Last fall, Our Lady of Guadalupe moved to Holy Family Catholic Schools’ Central Campus at 2005 Kane St.
Today, the school has 285 students in preschool through fifth grade, and Wiezorek estimated around 600 students have participated in the program in the past two decades.
One of them was current Wahlert Catholic High School senior Caroline Slaght, who recalled various class activities such as making movies in Spanish during fifth grade.
She said she is “grateful” to have attended Our Lady of Guadalupe and hopes to use her Spanish skills while pursuing a career in nursing.
Third-grade teacher Michelle Hartmann has taught at Our Lady of Guadalupe for 15 years.
“I love teaching kids to face challenges in learning a new language, and that it is not an easy thing to do, but they can do it,” she said. “It’s so fun to see them realize that they can carry on full conversations in a second language.”
Wiezorek said the level of Spanish immersion varies by grade, beginning with exposure to introductory words in preschool.
In kindergarten and first grade, students spend about 80% of the day learning in Spanish, and from second to fifth grade, English and Spanish are each used for about half the day.
“They learn to read in Spanish first, and then they start reading in English in second grade,” Wiezorek said. “We alternate which subjects (are taught) in Spanish each year so students develop vocabulary in both languages.”
Lisa Grinde-Budzisz’s daughter, Amelia, is a fourth-grader at Our Lady of Guadalupe, while her son, Nate, attended the school and is now in eighth grade at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School.
She praised the school’s teaching staff and how students are exposed to many facets of Hispanic culture.
“I appreciate that (students) learn from native speakers who can talk to them about other cultures and ways of being,” she said. “This is a skill that’s going to be lifelong.”