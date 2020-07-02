Eleven years after its much-heralded arrival, IBM will bid farewell to Dubuque.
Employees were informed Wednesday that the company would close its Dubuque Client Innovation Center in the Roshek Building by November.
Spokesman Fred McNeese said the decision was part of IBM’s “continued review of the most efficient ways to source products and services.”
News of the departure quickly spread to local economic and governmental leaders.
“They are going through some tough financial times as a corporation,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “Unfortunately, Dubuque was on the wrong side of a right-sizing decision.”
While McNeese declined to comment on the number of IBM employees in Dubuque, Greater Dubuque Development Corp. puts the number at about 340.
Most of the Dubuque employees will be offered jobs at IBM’s Columbia, Mo., facility.
“The employees who transfer will have the same job or a comparable job to what they have in Dubuque,” McNeese said. “For those who don’t want to move, they will get a separation package.”
These changes go into effect on Nov. 2.
A smaller number of employees will be permanently assigned to work from home or at client facilities in the Dubuque area, according to McNeese.
He expressed hope that IBM has left a positive mark on the community in the past 11 years.
“We value being a part of the community, and we believe we have made a contribution to Dubuque,” McNeese said.
COMING TO DUBUQUE
In January 2009, IBM announced its plans to open a service center in the Roshek Building and bring 1,300 jobs to the community.
News of IBM coming to Dubuque would have been big at any time. But the fact that the announcement came during the Great Recession made it even more impactful.
Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, recalls its uplifting impact.
“In 2009, amid a national recession, we were announcing economic investment, job growth and the arrival of one of the world’s most-well-known corporate brand names,” she wrote in an email Wednesday.
Van Milligen also reflects fondly on that moment, noting that it underscored the community’s successful efforts to recruit new companies.
“IBM did a national search and determined Dubuque was the place they wanted to invest their money,” he recalled.
The IBM project was supported by a $52 million incentives package from state and local governmental entities. This included about $25 million that supported the redevelopment of the Roshek Building.
Many of these incentives were contingent upon the creation of 1,300 jobs, a threshold that IBM surpassed in late 2011.
Ever since, however, job totals have tumbled. The headcount dipped below 1,000 in 2015 and fell below 500 in 2017.
IBM’s physical footprint also became smaller: The company initially planned to occupy the upper five levels of the Roshek Building. However, it currently has a presence on only two.
FUTURE OF ROSHEK
IBM’s announcement comes at a time when major changes are taking hold in the Roshek Building.
In November, financial services company Heartland Financial USA and insurance broker Cottingham & Butler announced plans to purchase the property from Dubuque Initiatives.
Both companies already occupied part of the structure and said they planned to expand their footprint within the facility. Neither company responded to requests for comment Wednesday.
Reflecting on IBM’s presence in Dubuque and the work that preceded the company’s arrival, Rick Dickinson said improvements to the Roshek Building would not have occurred without IBM entering the picture.
“Without them, we would not have had the wherewithal to do a complete rebuild of that facility,” said Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “It went from being virtually abandoned to being state-of-the-art and a real asset to this region.”
Van Milligen expressed hope about what the next chapter of the property will bring.
“I am thrilled that two local companies are committed to the downtown and that they’ll be continuing to reinvest in the downtown for decades to come,” he said.
EMPLOYEE IMPACT
IBM’s plan to end Dubuque operations comes at a time when the nation is dealing with both a health crisis and an economic downturn.
The challenges awaiting displaced workers were not lost on Dubuque economic leaders.
“Certainly, this is deeply saddening for their Dubuque site employees,” said Grover, of the Dubuque chamber. “... We want to support these individuals in any way possible and encourage their retention in Dubuque.”
Dickinson shared a similar sentiment.
“It is a real gutshot to the employees in the community, especially given the times we are experiencing,” he said. “Our focus is on caring for the impacted employees and doing everything we can to place them here in Dubuque and make sure they are not dislocated from the community they now know as home.”
Despite Wednesday’s news, Dickinson indicated that IBM’s 11-year presence was nonetheless a positive for the community.
He noted that the company paid out more than $400 million in wages to its Dubuque employees during the course of its decade-plus stay. He also emphasized that multiple local companies are reaping the benefits of the Roshek Building renovation made possible by IBM.
And he stands behind the community’s aggressive push to bring the company here in the first place.
“As disappointing as today is — and it is terribly disappointing — we would do it again tomorrow if the opportunity arose,” Dickinson said.