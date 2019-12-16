Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, has co-sponsored a bipartisan bill that would blow the whistle on fans who verbally attack referees, umpires and officials.
The bill was floated by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the regulatory authority of high school sports in Wisconsin. The bill, which likely will be considered in the spring, makes a crime out of intimidating or harassing a sports official.
Novak joined the cause this week, backing the bill on the association’s behalf. He said the need is visible in headlines all over.
“We’re reading about it more in the news,” he said. “There have been more umpires, referees assaulted by fans. We wanted to support these people.”
Novak said that according to national statistics, more than half of all officials reported having felt threatened during their time officiating.
“People in the school districts I’ve talked to are very supportive of it,” he said.
Mike Foley, assistant principal and athletic director for Platteville Public Schools, said he fully supports the bill.
“We are in a shortage of some officials,” he said. “Being an official is not an easy job. It takes a special type of person to do it. We need to support them. If we didn’t have the officials, we couldn’t have all these great activities for the kids.”
If made law, harassing an official would become a misdemeanor punishable by up to 40 hours of community service upon conviction. Novak said that around 30 states already have similar laws.
“Responding to the national crisis as a result of the shortage of amateur and youth sport officials, we applaud and recognize the Wisconsin legislature’s bipartisan efforts to create protections for the men and women that officiate these events,” Dave Anderson, WIAA’s executive director, said in a release. “We are grateful for their willingness to help protect and preserve these school-based activities, as well as youth and adult recreation opportunities, which contribute to the fabric of our communities and society.