A Lancaster, Wis., native is running for Congress in Illinois, seeking to succeed U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.
Democrat Jonathan Logemann, a teacher and Rockford (Ill.) City Council member, announced Wednesday morning his bid for the seat representing Illinois’s 17th Congressional District, which includes Jo Daviess County.
“I’m running for Congress because we need less career politicians in Washington and more people who understand the struggle firsthand,” he said in a press release. “Whether it’s the importance of protecting and expanding affordable health care, investing in quality education for the next generation, taking care of our veterans when they return home or protecting American democracy and our freedoms, we need a renewed focus on solving problems and less finger-pointing and bickering.”
Logemann teaches business and economics and is a captain in the Illinois Army National Guard who served in Afghanistan, according to his website.
He becomes the first Democrat to officially declare his intent to run for the seat in the 2022 election after Bustos announced in May that she would not run again. Her current term will end in January 2023. But with Illinois set to lose one seat in the House, thanks to the 2020 census, all the state’s district boundaries are subject to change.
Two Republicans have announced they are running — Esther Joy King, a Moline native and military veteran who narrowly lost to Bustos last year; and East Moline businessman Charlie Helmick.