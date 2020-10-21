STITZER, Wis. -- Authorities said a driver was injured Tuesday when he swerved to avoid a deer and hit a tree in Grant County.
Allen Berntgen, 44, of Potosi, was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster with minor injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on Grandview Road near Willow Road, east of Stitzer. A press release states that Berntgen was eastbound when he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. He lost control of his vehicle, which went over an embankment and struck a tree.