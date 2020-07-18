PATCH GROVE, Wis. — A River Ridge High School graduate has been named a 2020-21 Wisconsin state FFA officer.
Kendra Jentz, 18, who just completed her senior year, was selected to represent Section 4, a region that includes Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
The Bloomington native said she will serve as an officer for one year while attending college part time.
“I think state officers have a unique opportunity,” Jentz said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will operate differently. Traditionally, officers spend their time visiting FFA chapters, heading leadership workshops and serving as farming advocates.
Jentz said she hopes to eventually teach agricultural education while she works on a master’s degree before seeking employment with University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension.