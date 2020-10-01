Dubuque Realtor Pauline Chilton is drawing on her business experiences in her run for the Statehouse.
Chilton faces Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, in the Nov. 3 election in a rematch from 2018. They are vying to represent Iowa House of Representatives District 99, which covers the south part of Dubuque.
In 2018, Chilton lost by 2,912 votes, garnering 5,564, to James’ 8,476. But Chilton said Democrats should not consider the district a “safe seat.”
Chilton said she learned a lot and made many contacts during her 2018 run. Those are driving her return to the ballot.
“There were so many people who said, ‘I voted for you and would again,’” she said. “There were so many people who want a stronger voice in the Statehouse.”
Chilton works as a Realtor in Dubuque, which first helped her “see how politics intertwines with so many other things.” And her business experience and acumen have instilled a passion for simplifying or shedding the state of what she sees as burdensome regulations.
“It’s not always about creating laws — it’s sometimes about getting rid of red tape,” she said. “There are quite a few jobs that require extreme licensing. Especially for people from other states, why would we have these things that make it harder for them?”
Chilton said that in addition to making changes to regulations, she wants to protect people from new ones. Specifically, she lauded an attempt by some Republican lawmakers in the 2020 session to ban local governments from requiring landlords to accept any legal form of income, including federal housing vouchers, via “source of income” ordinances.
“Talk about limiting government burdens,” she said. “The mandate for landlords to accept housing vouchers is infringing on private property rights.”
On a similar note, Chilton said she understood the drive during the 2020 legislative session to protect mobile home park residents — including those at Table Mound Mobile Home Parks in Dubuque — from mistreatment by out-of-state corporations. But she said it opened the door to government overreach.
“Let’s say it doesn’t stop with mobile homes, that they want to use that to put caps on apartments,” she said. “Affordable housing is important, but we can’t step on the rights of the landlords.”
Chilton said she also would prioritize bringing more options to schools in Iowa — including job skill training and life skill readiness — rather than forcing every student onto a college track.
She is torn over Iowa’s handling of COVID-19.
“The governor has tried to do a measured response, based on all the different data,” Chilton said.
But Chilton is critical of the decision to restrict businesses.
“I don’t agree with the forced closures, with government mask mandates,” she said. “Had we not done the extended closures in reaction, we would have had herd immunity. Our bodies are designed to fight off disease.”
Public health officials say that to reach herd immunity, which is when the virus can no longer spread easily, at least 70% of the population, or 200 million people, would need to develop antibodies. The U.S. currently has 7 million COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-diseases expert, last month called a herd immunity approach “totally unacceptable” because “a lot of people are going to die.”