MANCHESTER, Iowa — The insistent bleating of goats could be heard across the Delaware County Fairgrounds last week as 4-H exhibitors washed, groomed and prepared their animals for exhibition.
In the show ring, the goats trotted at their owners’ sides, some occasionally digging in their heels in stubborn protest or leaping forward in startled excitement.
Kids and parents talked eagerly as the judge announced the winners in each class of goats and the proud owners led their animals from the ring. In the nearby barns, other 4-H members brushed cattle, tended to chickens and cleaned cages and stalls.
Other than the mostly empty barns and the sparsely populated seating areas, the scene could have passed for a 4-H show in any other year.
It was a scene that many 4-H members and leaders weren’t sure would happen this summer, as they watched fair after fair bite the dust. Concerns related to COVID-19 forced six of the 10 county fairs in the Telegraph Herald coverage area to cancel their 2020 events, and the other four to shorten and modify theirs. Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois also canceled their state fairs.
For 4-H members, the fair is a highlight of the summer, the culmination of months of work on their projects and time spent with their animals.
“It’s hard to put into words how it feels walking into a show ring and showing an animal,” said 16-year-old Kaelyn Weigel, of Platteville, Wis. “It’s so special to me, and it’s something that I will carry on for the rest of my life.”
And so, even as fair officials were canceling or altering their events, they also were agreeing on one thing: if there was any way to give the 4-H kids a show, they had to do it.
Local states have handled 4-H activities differently. Iowa counties are hosting modified in-person exhibitions, Illinois has moved events online, and Wisconsin has canceled all Extension-sponsored activities while still allowing members to exhibit individually.
But as different as things might be, 4-H leaders said their commitment to the students is as strong as ever.
“We’re not abandoning the kids by any means,” said Heidi Lippens, leader of the Miles (Iowa) Mavericks 4-H club. “We’re just altering what we’re doing this year.”
IOWA
Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties all have planned 4-H shows, regardless of whether the fair itself is taking place.
At most of these shows, indoor exhibits such as woodworking and photography will be judged in a no-contact format. Instead of presenting their projects to a judge in person, 4-H’ers drop off their work for judges to review without the members present.
4-H leaders and members said this system is the safest option, but it’s also a real loss.
“Sometimes, (the kids) learn a lot talking to that judge,” said Jennifer Donovan, of Peosta and a co-leader of the Washington Senators 4-H club. “That’s where you really learn ... what the judge is looking for, so especially the first-timers will lose out on that.”
The new format also forced 4-H’ers to spend more time on record-keeping and project write-ups.
“Now, we’ll have to put more work into the write-up and be very detailed rather than being able to just say it to the person,” said 17-year-old Ava Ruden, treasurer of the Miles Mavericks.
The exception to the no-contact setup was that of the Delaware County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, which spaced out presenters and held in-person judging of indoor exhibits.
“That was something we thought was very important, and we didn’t want to take away that learning experience,” said Kenzie Griffin, Delaware County Extension youth coordinator.
All five counties planned “show-and-go” livestock events, where each species has a specific day and time to exhibit and leaves immediately afterward. No animals stay in the barns overnight, and attendance at the shows is limited.
A state-level, show-and-go livestock exhibition with limited attendance also will be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds over three weekends in August.
“Usually, all my family, my grandparents and the people who helped me with my calves are in the stands, and this year it’s only going to be my (immediate) family,” said Carley Kintzle, 16, of Peosta. “It’s going to be different, but … I’m happy that I get to show. The way everything is in the world right now, we have to take what we can get.”
Livestock auctions are also different this year. Some counties are holding virtual auctions or holding an auction for each species after its show, rather than one auction at the end of the week.
The Dubuque County Extension is taking a unique approach, hosting an “achievement auction.” Each member will submit a photo of their animal to be displayed online, but no animals will be sold. Rather, the online gallery is intended to “recognize the hard work of the 4-H’er,” according to county Youth Coordinator Sarah Ludwig.
She said members can sell their animals individually, but no formal auction will be held.
“One of our biggest things is the safety of everyone involved, including the kids, the judges, the volunteers and our staff,” she said. “We don’t want to be putting people at risk.”
Not only is the elimination of the auction disappointing for members, but it has financial consequences, said Dubuque County 4-H leaders.
“I understand all the work that the Extension office and the fair board are trying to put forth to have something, and I’m grateful for that,” said Keri Schwenker, co-leader of the Peosta 4-H Pals. “However, people need to understand what the investment is for families that have larger livestock. … This year, they’re not going to have a financial return on their animals. That’s going to be one of the biggest hits for 4-H families.”
Schwenker and her fellow co-leader, Kathy Demmer, said the kids in their club have been doing their best to adapt to a year of changes.
“I think overall it’s just disappointing for the families and kids,” Schwenker said. “It’s not just about bringing your animal or project to the fair — it’s the experience and the tradition.”
Demmer added, “Some of them don’t really care how the animal performs. They just love sitting in the barn (and) interacting with friends from other clubs. They’re not having that this year.”
But the two said the kids are rising to the occasion, grateful for the chance to show in any capacity.
“I was a little upset just because I like the fair and have fun at it, but I understand the safety precautions,” said Jennifer Donovan’s daughter Ella, 14, who shows rabbits, chickens and goats as well as indoor horticulture projects. “At least I get to show my stuff. Some people don’t.”
“I’m excited to show my animals,” added Carley. “A lot of my shows have been canceled, and I’ve really been itching to show them all.”
Alia Domeyer, 14, of Delhi, Iowa, agreed.
“I was worried that we wouldn’t have a fair altogether, but now that I know what the plan is, I feel just fine about it,” she said. “I’m ready to go and have fun at the fair.”
ILLINOISWhile Iowa clubs were determining how to safely hold an in-person show during a pandemic, their counterparts in Illinois also made an unprecedented decision: to move the show online.
All Illinois 4-H shows scheduled through Aug. 31 will move online to a virtual exhibition platform called FairEntry. Jo Daviess County Extension Director Margaret Larson said the platform allows exhibitors to upload photos, videos and write-ups for all projects, including livestock events.
“Our 4-H members have been given demonstrations on how to use it, and they will be given a lot of support,” she said.
After 4-H members upload their materials, judges will review them and virtually award ribbons and provide feedback. Projects that qualify for the state show also will be judged using FairEntry.
“We feel pretty fortunate to be able to offer a platform,” Larson said.
Illinois club leaders and 4-H members said the transition to the virtual fair has been relatively smooth.
“For the most part, (the kids) rolled with the punches pretty good,” said Audrey Geisz, co-leader of the Top Notchers 4-H club in Elizabeth, Ill. “It makes them a very versatile person.”
One of her club members, 18-year-old Dalton Wachter, of Elizabeth, agreed.
“I honestly just treated it like it was going to be a normal fair year,” he said. “Doing these projects this year really helped me keep busy and not be bored.”
Still, things weren’t quite normal for Dalton, a 10-year 4-H veteran. He typically shows beef cattle but made the difficult decision not to do so this year since his farm’s poor Internet connection made it hard to upload videos. He’s missed working with the cattle, he said, and he also will miss the camaraderie of the in-person fair.
“I’m going to miss having the conversations with the judges and … interacting with the rest of the 4-H’ers in our county and even other counties, talking to them about my projects and their projects,” he said.
Both Dalton and Geisz hope that things will be back to normal next summer.
“It’ll make next year just all that much better once it’s hopefully all behind us,” Geisz said. “We’re going to definitely miss the 4-H show and everything that goes with it, but that’s just the way it is this year.”
WISCONSIN
Whether they’re in-person or virtual, the Iowa and Illinois 4-H events still are endorsed by the statewide Extension.
The situation is different in Wisconsin, where the University of Wisconsin Extension has stated that “4-H programming will not occur during large gatherings or activities. Activities held during a county fair typically will not meet the Extension requirements.”
If local fairs and organizations choose to host exhibitions, 4-H members can exhibit as individuals and receive 4-H credit, but 4-H will not endorse the activities.
“If there’s any events being held, including fairs, the 4-H (aspect) has been taken out,” said Nicole Steinbach, co-leader of the Dairyland Diamonds 4-H club in Platteville.
This means that, unlike in Iowa, Wisconsin counties will not hold separate 4-H events if the fair is canceled, according to Charisse Orth, Grant County Extension program coordinator.
“It was really frustrating and disappointing because our hard work didn’t get to pay off,” said Kenadee Wiegel, 15, a member of the Dairyland Diamonds. “We couldn’t really show off how good our animals have been because we didn’t get to go anywhere.”
Kenadee and her sister Kaelyn, 16, show dairy cows and exhibit photography and craft projects. Although most events in Grant County are canceled, they hope to still be able to exhibit at a local event such as Platteville Dairy Days, which is tentatively still scheduled for Sept. 11 to 13.
“It’s been really hard,” Kaelyn said. “Showing cattle at a variety of shows is what I do all summer every single year since I was 7, and this year, knowing that might not even happen, it’s just kind of hard to experience … what 4-H is and what it’s about.”
Amy Brandemuehl, who leads the Busy Badgers 4-H club in Lancaster, said none of the kids in her club are exhibiting their projects at local shows.
“Families are just doing things a little differently due to the circumstances,” she said. “Doesn’t mean they like it, but it is what it is.”
Brandemuehl’s daughter Alexis, 14, is disappointed not to be able to exhibit her projects at the fair this year, but she’s grateful that other aspects of 4-H programming can continue virtually.
“We’re still having our monthly meetings,” she said, noting that the Grant County Extension office has sent out at-home activities such as “camp-in-a-box” for members. “The Extension office is doing what they can to keep 4-H alive and keep us wanting to do it.”
Alexis’ comments bring up another point: The fair isn’t the only aspect of 4-H life that COVID-19 has altered. Day and overnight 4-H camps in all three states have been scrapped, and club meetings either have been canceled or held via Zoom.
“We’ve made it work with … to-go bags and virtual lessons, (but) the clubs have really been affected,” Ludwig said. “A good portion of the fun is meeting in person.”
Kaelyn said, “I haven’t seen my club members since March. When you don’t have that connection with people that you’re used to, it’s hard.”
LESSONS LEARNED
Despite the challenges, 4-H leaders across the tri-state area hope that this summer of uncertainty has shown the young exhibitors how much they can persevere and achieve.
“We’re really creating that ... resilient youth who are still hopefully going to thrive in these very tough times,” Orth said.
In speaking with local 4-H’ers in all three states, it is clear the kids have taken that message to heart.
For one thing, they were as determined as ever to finish their projects this year, even when they weren’t sure they would have a place to exhibit them.
“If there wasn’t a fair, I told my dad I was still going to work with my calves anyway because I just love doing it,” Carley said.
The fear of losing their 4-H activities also showed them how much the program matters to them.
“I think I learned that I cannot take things for granted and that I really do enjoy 4-H because my siblings and I were devastated when we thought we might not have a fair,” Ava said.
Kenadee agreed.
“I’ve learned that it’s a privilege to show off your projects,” she said.
And it isn’t just the kids who have learned that lesson.
“I think that everybody, kids and adults both, will look back and go, ‘Wow, we really did have it pretty good before COVID,’” Lippens said. “We were able to do all these things that we took for granted, and who knows how it’s going to be from here on out, if some of these changes are going to be normal.”
If this year is any indication, the skills that local 4-H’ers have gained from their time in the organization will help them adapt to any changes.
“We always encounter obstacles in our life, but we just have to learn to get over them, and 4-H teaches you that,” Alia said. “It’s not easy, but it’s just kind of thrown in our path, and we just have to figure out how to get over it and overcome.”