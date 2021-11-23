One person was hurt in a crash early Sunday in Dubuque.

Aaronson Benjamin, 16, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.

The crash occurred at 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said Benjamin was westbound when his vehicle veered to the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Benjamin was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

