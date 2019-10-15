LANCASTER, Wis. -- A stretch of highway near Lancaster was closed "for a period of time" today as officials responded to a semi-tractor trailer rollover. 

Hugo Oerell, 21, of Toronto, N.D., was southbound on U.S. 35/61 at 12:05 p.m. south of Lancaster when he attempted to turn east on Wisconsin 81, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.

A press release states that he was driving too fast and the trailer -- which was filled with corn -- tipped over. The road was closed while the corn was offloaded and the trailer righted. 

Oerell was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

