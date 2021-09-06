Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – An informational meeting regarding a proposed inclusive playground will be held next week in Platteville.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 16, at Broske Center, 400 Pitt St.
Organizers of the inclusive playground project will share a preliminary design and discuss the proposal to create a playground for people of all abilities.
