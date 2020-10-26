CUBA CITY, Wis. — A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to probation for possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Dawn M. Warner, 39, was sentenced in Grant County Circuit Court to three years of probation on that charge, while a charge of resisting an officer was dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop July 29 on Main Street in Cuba City. A press release states that John M.Behnken, 31, of Dubuque, the driver, provided false information to police, then put up the windows and locked the doors of the vehicle.
The vehicle’s occupants — Behnken, Warner and Nicholas R. Kennel, 33, of Asbury, Iowa — refused to exit initially before getting out. Based on indications from a police K-9, the vehicle was searched, and officers reported finding a loaded gun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a scale.
“While the officers were searching the car, K-9 officer Sam alerted the officers to a problem inside the squad car” involving Behnken, the release states.
Police said Behnken reported ingesting 10 baggies of meth. He was taken for medical treatment.
Behnken was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, and his next court hearing is set for Nov. 27.
Kennel was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. He has pleaded not guilty, and his next court hearing is set for Nov. 12.