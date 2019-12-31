An avian organization in Jo Daviess County recently completed its yearly Christmas bird count.
The Eagle Nature Foundation, based in Apple River, recorded 2,325 individual birds this year, from 39 different species, according to a press release.
The species sighted this year included red-tailed hawks and feral pigeons. Several species were spotted in previous counts but not this year, including turkeys, great horned owls and red-headed woodpeckers.
The Christmas count is performed every year by the foundation with the help of volunteers.