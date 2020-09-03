EPWORTH, Iowa — A new mural delivers a message to Epworth residents and visitors alike.
The former Dubuque Bank & Trust building at the corner of South Center Avenue and 1st Street Southwest now features a mural on the east wall, and the community was able to get involved and have a say in the content.
A slogan contest generated responses from the community. The winning phrase was submitted by Lee Rausch and was used in the mural — “Small Town, Big Heart.”
“The mural is part of several small downtown enhancement projects, with each covered at two-thirds of the cost under a Rural Innovation Grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, capping at $20,000,” said City Clerk Janet Berger.
DB&T closed its Epworth branch in the spring of 2019. Jim and Jan Heister purchased the building and approached Mayor Sandra Gassman with an idea to paint the side of the building as a community enhancement project.
After the slogan was selected, the city reached out to the City of Dubuque Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs for recommendations and contacts for local artists.
“We reached out to several artists who were available to design a mural incorporating the slogan,” Berger said. “The City Council vetted the designs, and we landed with Voices Productions, who submitted the work of artist Beau Thomas.”
Thomas, of Green Bay, Wis., and who works for Trackside Design, LLC, also painted the Field of Dreams mural in Dyersville and the “We The People” mural in Dubuque.
The Heisters are looking to rent the space or entice a buyer with ideas for a new business venture.