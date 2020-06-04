LANCASTER, Wis. — In an effort to prevent summer learning loss, Lancaster’s Schreiner Memorial Library is hosting its summer library program, “Imagine Your Story” this month.
It’s slated for Tuesdays, June 9 through July 28, according to a press release.
At 10:30 a.m., the library will host virtual storytime events on its Facebook page at www.bit.ly/3ewLH0y. Sessions last about 45 minutes and are open to families with children ages 3 through 12.
Accompanying craft kits are available by appointment to pick up at the library. To obtain one, call the library at 608-723-7304, send a Facebook message or email kholman-steffel@swls.org.
More information: www.schreinermemoriallibrary.org.