A Grammy-nominated rock band will return to Dubuque this summer.
Papa Roach will perform on the outdoor Back Waters Stage behind Q Casino and Hotel on Thursday, July 16.
The California-based group is perhaps best know for its hit “Last Resort,” which combines rock and rap influences. That single was part of the band’s breakthrough album “Infest,” which was released in 2000.
The band was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards the following year.
Papa Roach has gone on to release nine studio albums and has sold more than 20 million albums.
Special guest Hollywood Undead will also perform at the July 16 show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at QCasinoandHotel.com.