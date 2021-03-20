HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Mark LaBarbera fostered a love of the outdoors as a pre-teen when his father introduced him to activities such as hunting and fishing.
LaBarbera, 64, of Hazel Green, has since brought that love to numerous conservation-minded Wisconsin organizations, sharing information about how to help native wildlife and habitats. He also runs Mark LaBarbera & Associates Inc., which contributes to conservation and recreation publications.
“My daughter, Rachel, points out every now and then how lucky I am to be able to enjoy going to work every day,” he said.
Soon, LaBarbera will take on a new role as executive director of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit affiliated with the National Wildlife Federation. The nonprofit — Wisconsin’s largest conservation organization — provides education and advocates for policy changes at the state and federal level.
LaBarbera will start training for the role on April 5 and will officially take over after Executive Director George Meyer retires July 4.
LaBarbera already has been serving as the Wisconsin organization’s director for District 10, which includes Grant, Lafayette, Iowa and Crawford counties. He said he wasn’t going to apply for the executive director job but did so at the last minute at the urging of board members.
“My plan originally was to spend more time working on the land and getting dirt under my fingernails and taking my 94-year-old mother fishing, but I couldn’t pass up this opportunity to try and make a difference in a new and exciting way,” he said.
Meyer said LaBarbera was unanimously selected for the position by the organization’s board of directors following a nationwide search.
Meyer said LaBarbera’s work with youth conservation education made him stand out, in addition to his involvement with numerous organizations. LaBarbera in 1998 helped found the Outdoor Heritage Education Center, which brings together more than 3,000 students and educators annually at the Midwest Heritage Education Expo.
“He gets along with people so well,” Meyer said. “I think he’s going to be a great ambassador for the organization on a personal level.”
LaBarbera said he plans to keep a home office in Hazel Green — where he lives with his wife, chickens, goats, and a black lab — but he looks forward to traveling across the state to hear about conservation issues and helping solve problems.
Sharing the importance of conservation is even more meaningful to LaBarbera following the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted how important the outdoors is in creating healthy minds, bodies and spirits, he said.
“It’s important we all understand our role in the natural world,” LaBarbera said. “People will take care of what they know and understand, and that should create environmentally-conscious voters and constituents.”