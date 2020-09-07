STOCKTON, Ill. -- Authorities said one man was injured Sunday when his all-terrain vehicle hit a fallen tree in a roadway in Jo Daviess County.
Harold Scace Jr., 43, of Stockton, was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 1:10 pm. Sunday on East Evans Road west of U.S. 20 in rural Stockton. A press release states that Scace was eastbound on East Evans when he crested a hill and crashed into a large tree that had fallen across the road.