Darlington Canoe Fest
Today through Sunday, various locations, Darlington, Wis.
Check website for daily events and times. There will be baseball tournaments, motorcycle show, talent show, canoe races, carnival, fireworks, festival parade, arts and crafts fair and more. Food and beverages will be available. More information: darlingtoncanoefest.com.
Bernard Picnic
Today and Saturday, 799 Bernard Road, Bernard, Iowa.
Opening at 5 p.m. today and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Activities include goat and calf market shows, a three-mile run, food, live music, parade and games. Free admission; $10 entry fee for market show. More information: facebook.com/BernardCommercialClub.
Galena Pride Picnic
Saturday, Grant Park, 625 Park Ave., Galena, Ill.
1 to 5 p.m. Live music, drag show entertainment, raffles, local vendors and more. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic. Swag bags will be distributed with items from local vendors. Cost: Free. More information: visitgalena.org.
Music on the Mountain
Saturday, Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road.
Gates open at 9:30 a.m. Music begins at 10 a.m. Activities include live music, car and motorcycle show, bike and skate jam, children’s activities and chairlift rides. Food and beverages available. Cost: $15 for age 12 and older; $8 for ages 6 to 11; free for ages 5 and younger. More information: sundownmtn.com.
Downtown Summer Nights
Saturday, Downtown Dyersville, Iowa.
Begins at 11 a.m. Activities include live music, mac and cheese contest, BBQ competition, silent auction, kids dash and 5K run. Food and beverages will be available. Chicken wings, pulled pork, pork loin and ribs will be available starting at 5 p.m., courtesy of the BBQ competitors. Free admission. More information: dyersville.org.