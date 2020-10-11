The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Marshaun V. Watson, 39, of 655 Chestnut St., was arrested at 4:57 a.m. Saturday on charges of first-degree harassment and interference with official acts causing injury. Court documents state that Dubuque police officer Evan Armour suffered a cut on his elbow during the course of the arrest.
- Blake J. Drapeau, 29, of 2940 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Kristi E. Jameson, 33, at their residence.
- Nina B. Williams, 34, of 1506 Iowa St., No. 2, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Locust Street on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that she assaulted Deandre P. Davis, 30, of Chicago.
- Steven W. Lundgren, 33, of Oelwein, Iowa, was arrested at 4 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Richard A. Schramm Jr., 34, of 2411 Stafford St., was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Thursday at his residence on warrants charging second-degree theft and fourth-degree theft.
- Leonardo M. Campbell, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Grandview Avenue and Loras Boulevard on charges of interference with official acts and providing false identification information, as well as a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Campbell did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Sept. 19, 2019.
- Ryan J. Humphreys, 26, of 590 Clarke Drive, No. 3, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of second-degree harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia.