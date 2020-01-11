PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials hope a new partnership will drive digital business and job creation in the area.
School leaders this week announced the institution has been chosen to participate in the 2020 Rural Innovation Initiative, a national technical assistance program that promotes digital businesses and startups in rural communities.
The school was one of 10 chosen for the program. About 120 communities applied.
The program is facilitated by Rural Innovation Strategies, Inc., which will provide support to the university and help apply for federal grant funding.
If the university is successful in acquiring grant funding, UW-P could train rural residents on digital-economy jobs, according to Chancellor Dennis Shields. The school also could provide tools promoting startup businesses.
Created jobs could be in the fields of software engineering, web development and data science.
Shields said rural residents with a digitally based education often leave their hometowns to find work. The Rural Innovation Initiative will work to create new, digital economy-focused businesses, grow existing companies that can provide these jobs locally and provide workers with the resources to work for out-of-state companies from their hometowns.
“There’s a sense that there is a need in rural areas to have digitally connected industry,” Shields said. “How can we allow people to earn a living in a digital economy?”
Matt Dunne, managing director for Rural Innovation Strategies, said the program likely will result in the development of an innovation hub through which entrepreneurs will receive help to start businesses. He added that grant funding also will assist in the acquisition of technology that can be shared by entrepreneurs.
“We need to make sure the jobs that are being created take place in rural places as well,” Dunne said. “What we do is provide capacity building and assistance for communities that already want to build out in their community.”
If successful, the program could be responsible for the development of hundreds of jobs in the tri-state area, Shields said.
“It could be the difference between several hundred households over the course of five years,” he said. “I think that’s the low end.”
Shields said university leaders will meet again with Rural Innovation Strategies staff Jan. 23 to coordinate further planning on the partnership, with a goal of applying for federal grants later this year.
Dunne said the university is not guaranteed to be awarded grant funding this year, but he feels Platteville is the ideal community to warrant investment in local job creation.
“Platteville made a really compelling case that they are ready to leverage their assets to build out this kind of digital entrepreneurship ecosystem,” Dunne said. “It’s really exciting.”