Some high-profile names in Illinois Republican politics gathered with the Jo Daviess County GOP in Galena on Friday night for the return of the county party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, after two years on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, of Dunlap (a suburb of Peoria), attended the event — his largest in the area since having his district contorted by redistricting to include Jo Daviess County.
The ticket also boasted three Republicans running for governor of Illinois, one candidate for lieutenant governor, one for secretary of state and one for attorney general.
The event also drew a crowd of hundreds of county Republican voters.
In an interview before the dinner, LaHood spoke about the Illinois redistricting process that made him a candidate to represent Jo Daviess County.
“Look over at Iowa and it’s like four squares, nice and along county lines. In Illinois, we don’t do squares, we do snakes and blots,” he said. “If I’m fortunate enough to get elected, I’ll represent 750,000 people and won’t have a town over 2,000, because it gerrymandered. It’s terrible for Democracy. But it’s a good, Republican district.”
LaHood also said that whatever the process, he was thrilled to have Jo Daviess County.
“My new district harmonizes well with my current district — a lot of agriculture, a lot of rural areas, a lot of manufacturing,” he said. “My current district borders the Mississippi River on the other side of Fort Madison, a little south of here. So I have been very supportive of infrastructure on the Mississippi River.”
The four-term congressman’s speech after the dinner was high energy — starting with his regional ties as a Loras College grad, ending with a “Let’s Go Brandon” (Republicans’ anti-President Biden chant) — and met by an enthusiastic crowd. Jo Daviess County Republicans gushed about being in a “Republican district” after decades represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.
Jo Daviess County Democrats Chair Kate Freeman said the political makeup of the county’s new congressional district is not lost on her party.
“We certainly talk about the fact that it is going to be more difficult for us since redistricting,” she said Saturday. “But we’re keeping ourselves alive and well. We are holding an event June 18 for people to come out and gather and talk, just trying to get people energized to volunteer.”
Before the dinner, each Republican gubernatorial candidate voiced optimism in facing incumbent Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey promised to bring the same vigor to the fight as he brought to suing Pritzker about his pandemic shutdown. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said being tough on crime and taxes would be his key. Former Illinois Rep. Paul Schimpf leaned on individual freedoms.
Freeman, though, is less worried about that race.
“I think Pritzker is popular enough to retain his office, even if it might not be borne out in this area,” she said.