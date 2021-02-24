MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County supervisors hope the third vote will be the charm after two earlier attempts to secure funding for a new jail failed.
“I am optimistic,” Supervisor Larry McDevitt said. “Everyone that I have talked to understands the situations.”
Voters are asked to approve up to $5.9 million in bonds for a new facility during a special election on Tuesday, March 2.
Supervisors have reduced the size of the facility from 50 beds to 30 beds since the last election on the jail was held in 2019, a move that lowered the funding sought by about $600,000. The current ask is also about $1 million less than county officials sought during the first election in 2018.
A total of 57.5% of voters backed the measure in 2019, nearly reaching the 60% threshold required. In 2018, 53% of voters favored the measure.
If the measure passes, a county resident with a home valued at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of about $17.42 per year on the county portion of their bill related to the jail.
The total cost to construct the new jail will be about $6.3 million, Supervisor Jack Willey said. The remaining money will come from the county’s capital improvement fund.
Jackson County Farm Bureau officials spoke against the jail in the last two elections, saying they did not support the location, price of future operating costs and size of the project. Since then, however, supervisors have relocated the jail’s planned location from Main Street near the U.S. 61 interchange to the county’s industrial park and have cut the overall price tag.
“We feel now that they got the size right,” said Scott Scheckel, board president of Jackson County Farm Bureau. “We haven’t supported it in the first two votes, but we are supporting it now.”
Bellevue resident Darren White said he plans to vote against the measure and that he wants the county to use its current facility.
“Remodel that building and put on an addition,” he said. “They want to totally walk away from the current facility.”
Constructed in 1972, the existing, 11-bed jail has been cited by the Iowa Department of Corrections for having numerous deficiencies and safety risks. Authorities repeatedly have said the facility could be shut down by the state if the issues are not addressed.
New Sheriff Brent Kilburg said the county spends about $60 per day housing inmates outside of the county because the facility is at capacity and the jail is not large enough to separate inmates by gender, age or charge.
Kilburg said he felt that in the past, the public believed the jail proposals were too lavish for the county’s needs, but he hopes the new plans will garner support.
“I think they have gotten it down to the happy medium where people are more comfortable with it,” he said.