PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Veteran John Dutcher is a lifelong volunteer.
Whether it be chipping in at a German orphanage during the Cold War or working with the Platteville Kiwanis Club, Dutcher said he always has worked to positively impact those around him.
“My wife told me I should volunteer around here (in Platteville), and I grew up in 4-H and Boy Scouts, so it really wasn’t such a big deal (to keep it up),” said Dutcher, now nearing his 80th birthday.
Dutcher was one of about 30 volunteers recognized Thursday at Platteville’s annual Salute to Volunteers event. The Platteville Regional Chamber-sponsored event was held as part of the city’s annual Party in the Park, an event that Dutcher helped start 25 years ago.
“It’s really nice of them, and I was pretty surprised,” said Dutcher, who was named Building Platteville’s volunteer of the year. “I started Party in the Park years ago, and this event is my baby. … It’s nice to see it’s been going ever since.”
Also among those recognized Thursday was 10-year-old Annalise Kamps, the evening’s youngest award recipient. She was named the volunteer of the year for Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin, a family services center.
“I just like helping out and helping all the people,” Annalise said, holding her award certificate carefully so it wouldn’t wrinkle. “It’s fun.”
Annalise has volunteered at the center for about one year, helping set up for community events. It started with her helping her mom, Angela Kamps, at one event, and she just decided to keep coming back.
“I was really proud of her. She would always ask, ‘When’s your next event? When’s your next event?’” said Angela, who works at Family Connections. “It’s just so awesome that she wants to be there and help.”
Also at the event, volunteer organizations set up tables in City Park to show off their work and recruit new members. Over a dozen tables lined the sidewalk, with attendees moving casually from one to the next. There also was free food available through Platteville Optimist Club.
“Many people aren’t aware of all the ways you can get involved in your community until they come to an event like this,” said Wayne Wodarz, executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber. “It’s a great time for the clubs and activities to sell themselves and show what they do.”
Volunteer Karen Canny was manning the Salvation Army table, looking to recruit new bell ringers for this year’s holiday season. Canny, who has been a bell ringer for eight years, said events like the one Thursday help show a more positive side of Platteville.
“It’s good to get out in front of people and show them how they can volunteer,” she said. “(Volunteering), it shows you what a kind and generous community we have.”
The Party in the Park is part of Platteville’s 25th annual Hometown Festival Week, which runs through Sunday, July 24. Remaining events include a craft fair and Christian music festival. A full list of events can be found at platteville.com.
