Recently retired U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., soon will co-chair a global bipartisan public strategy firm that works in government relations, public opinion research and grassroots mobilization.

Mercury LLC announced this week that Bustos would lead the firm’s team in Illinois and co-chair its operations in Washington, D.C.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.