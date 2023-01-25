Recently retired U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., soon will co-chair a global bipartisan public strategy firm that works in government relations, public opinion research and grassroots mobilization.
Mercury LLC announced this week that Bustos would lead the firm’s team in Illinois and co-chair its operations in Washington, D.C.
Bustos represented Illinois’s 17th Congressional District, which included Jo Daviess County, from 2013 until her term expired at the end of last year, at which point new district boundaries went into effect. She did not run for reelection last fall.
Late last year, Bustos shared with the Telegraph Herald that she would be retiring to Galena with her husband.
“Cheri’s electoral track record and her experience in communications and journalism make her a natural fit for consulting on public strategy and achieving outcomes for our clients,” said Mercury CEO Kieran Mahoney in the release.
Bustos said in the release that she looked forward to using both her communications and journalism backgrounds to help guide clients in her new post.
“I’ve spent decades solving complicated problems and working to build consensus both in and out of government, and I am thrilled to bring that experience to one of the top bipartisan public strategy firms in America,” Bustos said.
