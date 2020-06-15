Dubuque Community Schools leaders are rethinking the way they use technology in the classroom after spending months leaning on it to teach students.
The district provided students with optional, distance education options while campuses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials now are beefing up their technology supply so they can require participation in virtual education if schools are closed again this fall.
But they also are figuring out how to integrate that technology into the classroom even when the pandemic passes.
“How do we utilize what we’ve learned with teaching and learning and utilizing technology, and how do we bring that to the forefront for all of our kids?” asked Superintendent Stan Rheingans.
Area schools leaned heavily on technology as they learned to teach students who weren’t physically in school during the pandemic. Educators say they would rather teach students face to face, but the lessons learned could shape the role that technology plays in students’ schooling even after the pandemic.
“Some of the things that we’ve learned is that learning happens all the time,” said Phillip Bormann, chief administrator for Holy Family Catholic Schools. “It doesn’t have to necessarily happen within our confined day.”
Technology in the classroom
Dubuque Community Schools leaders recently appointed a director of digital literacy to work on ways to integrate technology into education, Rheingans said.
While educators already were examining ways to use technology to create more hands-on experiences, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated that process.
“That’s part of the path that we’re on, but I think this dumped the fuel on it,” Rheingans said.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials are purchasing more technology for students in case they have to offer virtual education in the fall.
However, they also are looking at ways to use the additional technology in the regular classroom, too, and are instructing teachers on how to integrate it.
The additional devices could be used to help differentiate instruction in classes, Superintendent Rick Colpitts said. Students at varying skill levels could break up into groups, some to work with a teacher and others to get online to work on areas they need to grow in.
“We’re not there yet, but that is our vision for how we would use that technology if we’re in a face-to-face environment,” Colpitts said.
Jen Collins, director of University of Wisconsin- Platteville’s School of Education, said the pandemic seems to have pressed schools to think closely about how they use technology as a tool in teaching.
Now that teachers have experience instructing from a distance, they can take what they have learned about teaching and learning and apply it to their in-person classes.
“I think there are opportunities to use technology in different ways and in ways that are much more differentiated to the needs of the students,” Collins said.
End of snow days?
Rheingans said it is also possible that now that schools have plans for virtual learning, educators might start offering students instruction from a distance on days they cannot be at school due to weather-related issues.
There would need to be changes to Iowa law for schools to make that jump, but that could one day become a reality as educators find success with distance learning.
“We might see a change in what a snow day means or a heat day means — not a day off, but a transition to a different learning process,” Rheingans said.
Bormann said Holy Family wouldn’t incorporate regular virtual learning days into the calendar, but he could see the “system using them for snow days or other unexpected days off. Still, they would need to test out those kinds of virtual learning days to know how well they would work, Bormann said.
“We can consider it now, whereas, it wouldn’t have been a consideration before,” he said.
John Costello, superintendent of Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District in Hazel Green, said educators could use lessons learned during the pandemic to pivot to virtual education during lengthy closures, such as the days that students missed during a polar vortex that hit the area in 2019.
However, the district likely would not switch to virtual education for just a snow day or two, Costello said.
“I just think from the standpoint of where we’re at with our district, we believe in the face-to-face education and meeting the needs of the students that way,” Costello said.
Ken Miller, who has two students in the Dubuque district and a recent graduate, said he would like to see continued opportunities for students to participate in class when they aren’t physically present for health reasons or other needs.
Having access to virtual learning on bad weather days also would be a help, he said.
“It would definitely help with not having to make up days later in the year,” Miller said.