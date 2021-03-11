A felon faces at least 20 years in federal prison after a jury on Wednesday convicted him of selling nearly 1 pound of meth during a sting operation in Dubuque.
Patrick M. Webb Jr., 32, of Des Moines, was convicted in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, of distribution of methamphetamine near a protected location, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A press release states that Webb drove from Des Moines to Dubuque “to sell nearly one pound of methamphetamine during a controlled buy for $6,000. Following the drug sale, officers found a loaded firearm underneath the driver’s seat of Webb’s car, where he had been sitting. The drug distribution occurred inside a carwash that was located within 1,000 feet of a public playground located at Cleveland Park.”
Webb previously was convicted of felony possession of meth with intent to deliver. He faces a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.