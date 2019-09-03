BELMONT, Wis. — Two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday south of Belmont.
The children, whose names were not released, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of their minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. Sunday on Wisconsin 81. A press release states that an eastbound vehicle driven by Kristin E. Robbins, 27, of Cuba City, was following a horse-drawn buggy when Robbins’ vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Michael W. Millin, 32, of Fennimore.
The two children who were injured were passengers in Robbins’ vehicle, according to Sheriff Reg Gill.
Both vehicles were severely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.