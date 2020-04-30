HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin 4-H club is supplementing local meal services with a splash of dairy in hopes of easing the strain on farmers and residents whose lives are being upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hazel Green 4-H Clever Clovers recently donated more than 200 gallons of milk and several pounds of cheese curds to the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District. It is being distributed to residents through the district’s grab-and-go meal service. The program provides about 280 free breakfasts and lunches each weekday for children.
“We thought this is such a good way for our kids to get involved in our community,” said club co-leader Laurie Runde.
One week into their endeavor, the Clever Clovers are expanding their efforts to deliver dairy products to the Cuba City and East Dubuque, Ill., school districts.
The group is purchasing milk and cheese from co-ops whose members include local farmers.
After states shuttered schools and restaurants to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, supply chains and markets for dairy products were disrupted, prompting milk dumping across the country — as much as 3.7 million gallons daily, according to Dairy Farmers of America.
Clever Clover member Austin Ingersoll, who attends Cuba City High School, heard about initiatives to donate milk to school food programs and pantries, so he pitched the idea to his school’s FFA chapter.
“I live on a dairy farm, and I thought it was a way to support the dairy farmers and give back to the community,” he said.
Southwestern Community School District students drink more than 6,200 gallons of milk during meals at school during the academic year, and although the donations are just a drop in the bucket, supporting dairy farmers is one good reason among many to undertake the effort, Runde said.
“People are at home more. They are consuming more food. They are trying to avoid going to the stores … and (are) possibly out of work,” she said. “We felt there was a need to help our community out with food concerns.”
Hazel Green resident Tricia Keleher visited Southwestern Elementary School on Wednesday to pick up breakfasts and lunches.
The pandemic has led to the cancellation of extracurricular activities. Now, her greatest challenge is keeping her three children busy. She appreciates the milk and cheese.
“We don’t have to go and purchase them,” Keleher said. “It’s helping out a lot.”
Jennifer Gleason, a Hazel Green child care provider, said her clients, who are working from home or laid off, no longer need her services. The food helps her manage the recent uptick in grocery bills.
“Even if my kids don’t want what’s in there, we take it out, and they’ve got snacks available,” she said.
Other communities are taking a similar tack to assist farmers.
Darlington Community Schools’ FFA alumni and several sports boosters groups started to hand out milk each week at several sites in Darlington, purchased with funds donated by the local Optimist Club.
The Clever Clovers launched a May Milk Challenge fundraiser to finance their efforts. It costs the group about $300 to provide 100 gallons of milk and distribution will continue as long as donations pour in.
“It’s a good diversion for people right now to get involved in something that is helpful and positive,” Runde said.