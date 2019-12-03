A Dubuque native today was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year in volleyball.
Mac May, a junior at UCLA, became the fifth Bruin to earn the honor, according to a press release from the school.
May was a three-sport athlete at Wahlert High School, being named as Iowa Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in the 2016-17 season, when she led the state with 6.8 kills per set.
May played four years of varsity volleyball, two years of varsity track and field and one year of varsity soccer at Wahlert. She was the Telegraph Herald Player of the Year her final two seasons.
The accolades continue to roll in at the collegiate level.
Named to the All-Pac-12 First Team for the second year in a row, May leads the Bruins with 4.77 kills per set, 5.42 points per set and 35 service aces, while ranking third with 2.55 digs per set. She reached a milestone 1,000 career kills on Nov. 9 against Utah.
May also is a two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week this season and was AVCA National Player of the Week on Oct. 29.
The Bruins open up the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Dec. 6, in Madison, Wis., against Notre Dame.