News in your town

Biden's 'No Malarkey' bus tour to stop in Clayton County

Dubuque native named Pac-12 Player of Year in volleyball

PDC teen sentenced to 15 years for assault, manslaughter convictions

Dubuque County board: Raise sheriff's salary 12%, give 6% hikes to most other elected officials

UPDATE: Authorities: 3-state police chase ends near Galena when vehicle is struck by squad car

Heartland Financial subsidiary buys Rockford banks in $59 million deal

Presidential candidate Booker plans stops in Manchester, Dubuque this weekend

UPDATE: Bellevue students return to class after search of school building

Meeting to be held in Jo Daviess County on 2020 census

City of Manchester to participate in Delaware County road project

Breakfast with Santa event Sunday at Dubuque County Fairgrounds

Grant County sheriff plans to pursue out-of-county inmates in 2020 at new jail

16-unit apartment complex opens in Manchester

Meeting set on clean energy district in Jo Daviess County

Another special election in Dubuque County: Farley voters to be asked to fill council vacancy

UW-P student ice cream business to launch in spring

Ed-Co school board takes 1st step toward looking at sharing superintendent

Local law enforcement reports

Professor: Rare snake's presence in SW Wisconsin could be due to climate change

Dubuque leaders: $20 million plan for new ramp could be accelerated for Roshek deal

Southwest Wisconsin faces 'perfect storm' of housing development challenges

What's happening

Boscobel police to host open house at new location

4 taken to hospital after rollover between Cassville, Potosi

Authorities: Intoxicated Darlington woman crashes into buggy, flees scene

River museum receives $250,000 grant to help fund exhibit

Authorities: Hunter to be charged after bullet enters Grant County residence during Thanksgiving gathering

Cascade revises ATV/UTV regulations for city use

River museum receives $250,000 grant to help fund exhibit

Authorities: Intoxicated Darlington woman crashes into buggy, flees scene

Cascade revises ATV/UTV regulations for city use

4 taken to hospital after rollover between Cassville, Potosi

Authorities: Hunter to be charged after bullet enters Grant County residence during Thanksgiving gathering

GALLERY: Most-read TH stories from November

Water main break repairs today in East Dubuque subdivision

Boscobel police to host open house at new location

Local law enforcement reports

Peosta council sets special election for mayoral vacancy during heated meeting

Local colleges invest in mental health resources for students amid growing need