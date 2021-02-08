NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Dubuque County Conservation has planned a third night hike, this time between New Vienna and Dyersville.
The “Illuminate the Night” hike will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at New Wine Park, 15971 New Wine Park Lane. Two to three miles of the park’s trails will be lit up for people to enjoy the winter scenery after sundown.
Dubuque County Conservation previously held Illuminate the Night hikes at Heritage Trail and Finley’s Landing.
Those interested in the New Wine Park hike must register online at https://bit.ly/39UJXyC, as groups of hikers will be spaced out every 15 minutes. Snowshoes and sleds for pulling children along are suggested, depending on snow depths.
The hike will be canceled in the case of bad weather. All donations from the tickets will go toward more lights for future night hikes.
More information can be found at the Dubuque County Conservation Facebook page.