Multi-platinum country star headlining Jackson County Fair this summer

Grammy Award-winning country star Clint Black will headline the Saturday night concert at the Jackson County Fair on July 29.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Grammy Award-winning country star who has sold more than 20 million albums and has 11 No. 1 hits will be a headliner this summer at the Jackson County Fair.

Clint Black will headline the Saturday night concert at the fair, with rising country star Chris Janson opening. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. July 29 at the fairgrounds in Maquoketa.

