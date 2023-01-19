MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Grammy Award-winning country star who has sold more than 20 million albums and has 11 No. 1 hits will be a headliner this summer at the Jackson County Fair.
Clint Black will headline the Saturday night concert at the fair, with rising country star Chris Janson opening. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. July 29 at the fairgrounds in Maquoketa.
Party pit tickets start at $50. Reserved grandstand seats start at $20. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, via jacksoncountyiowafair.com.
Black has notched 11 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including “Like the Rain,” “When I Said I Do,” “Nothin’ but the Taillights” and “The Shoes You’re Wearing.” He has earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards.
Black, accompanied by his wife and daughter, performed at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center in November.
Meanwhile, Janson has had more recent success on the Country Airplay chart, with five songs cracking the top five, including No. 1 hits “Good Vibes” and “Done.”
Black and Janson will headline the second night of country music at this year’s fair.
Fair officials previously announced that LOCASH will take the stage at the fair on Friday, July 28. The duo has notched three top 10 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart — “I Love This Life,” “I Know Somebody” and “One Big Country Song.”
