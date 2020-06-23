LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. -- The Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast will be held this week but with a pandemic-prompted change in approach.
It will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Lafayette County Fairgrounds in Darlington.
This year, it will be a drive-thru breakfast as opposed to a sit-down affair. The free event is hosted by Lafayette County Dairy Production Committee.
One breakfast kit will be available per vehicle for the first 500 vehicles. Ice cream malts also will be available.