HANOVER, Ill. — A Hanover man was arrested Wednesday on first-degree murder charges for allegedly fatally shooting another man last week.
David A. Van Winkle, 37, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. His bond has been set at $1 million.
All of the charges relate to the July 14 death of Dana C. Clark, 47, of Galena.
Authorities received multiple 911 calls of a shooting at about 8:40 p.m. that day on private property in rural Hanover. A press release initially released by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department stated that Clark was confronted by Van Winkle for allegedly trespassing.
“A physical confrontation took place between Clark and Van Winkle, at which time Van Winkle produced a firearm and fired one shot, striking Clark in the chest,” according to the release.
No arrests in the case were made until Wednesday.
A press release Wednesday from county State’s Attorney John Hay stated that Van Winkle, “without lawful justification, shot Mr. Clark in the chest with a handgun, thereby causing his death.”
This incident was investigated by the county sheriff’s department with assistance from Illinois State Police and the Jo Daviess County and Winnebago County coroner’s offices.
Van Winkle faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of any of the murder charges.
The wording of the three murder charges varies slightly.
The first count states that Van Winkle shot Clark “without lawful justification and with the intent to do great bodily harm” and “knowing such act created a strong probability of death.” The second count states that he did so “without lawful justification” and “knowing such act created a strong probability of death.” The third count states that he did so “without lawful justification” and “knowing such act created a strong probability of great bodily harm.”
The battery charge states that Van Winkle “knowingly discharged a firearm and thereby caused bodily harm” to Clark.