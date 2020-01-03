The annual MLK Jr. Birthday Celebration will be held later this month in Dubuque.
The event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. is slated for Monday, Jan. 20, at Grand River Center. Breakfast will be available at 7 a.m., with the celebration starting at 7:30.
The keynote speech will be “A Current Multicultural Reality Envisioned by Dr. King,” delivered by the Rev. Soong-Chan Rah, who is a speaker, author and professor of church growth and evangelism at North Park Theological Seminary in Chicago.
The cost to attend is $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger if registered by Jan. 13. Registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/2QzhTWA. The cost for all attendees after that date is $30.