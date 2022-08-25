A technology investment company proposes acquiring the Dubuque-headquartered Flexsteel Industries with intentions to take the company’s furniture sales “digital first.”

The Indiana-based private equity firm CSC Generation Holdings Inc. on Wednesday released a letter to Flexsteel’s board of directors outlining CSC’s proposal for the acquisition. In the letter, CSC Founder, Chairman and CEO Justin Yoshimura wrote that his company is a “meaningful shareholder” of Flexsteel.

