A coyote decoy placed near Veterans Memorial Plaza is one of several being used to deter geese from open spaces along the Dubuque riverfront.

 Mike Day

As Dubuque residents and tourists alike flock to the city’s green spaces this summer, they shouldn’t have to watch their steps quite so closely thanks to some proactive geese management by the city’s Leisure Services Department.

Canada geese are prone to hanging around waterways with little or no current, and they do it with seemingly no regard for what they leave behind, which for Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal means extra labor costs for cleaning. For parkgoers, it means taking extra care where one walks.

