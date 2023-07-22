As Dubuque residents and tourists alike flock to the city’s green spaces this summer, they shouldn’t have to watch their steps quite so closely thanks to some proactive geese management by the city’s Leisure Services Department.
Canada geese are prone to hanging around waterways with little or no current, and they do it with seemingly no regard for what they leave behind, which for Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal means extra labor costs for cleaning. For parkgoers, it means taking extra care where one walks.
“The poop is the problem,” Fehsal said of the geese’s main impact on the parks. “It gets on the trails and is disgusting. People on bikes also have to avoid it.”
The large waterfowl seek refuge among Dubuque’s backwaters to escape predators, said Jason Denlinger, a naturalist with Dubuque County Conservation. They also are attracted to food sources.
In addition to the mess, some geese can seem to be aggressive. While they might appear to be mean, most of the time the geese simply are trying to protect themselves from dogs and other beings that could trudge across their space.
“Most animals aren’t aggressive unless they feel the need to be,” Denlinger said. “They probably feel threatened by the dogs. We have the ponds for us, too, but a pond would technically be their habitat.”
The messy visitors have run roughshod in public spaces along the Mississippi River and pond banks for some time, Fehsal said. The number of geese who decide to stake claim to portions of city property depends primarily on weather and water levels. Spring and fall are prime times for geese activity.
As the Mississippi River’s level currently is lower than normal, the off-shoot channels and backwaters are shallower, which means fewer geese.
“That’s what we see trending,” Fehsal said.
And while Mother Nature seems to be working with the city on geese-mitigation measures, it hasn’t entirely deterred the waterfowl from romping around parks and dirtying pathways and monuments.
So, beginning last fall, the Leisure Services Department obtained some fake versions of one of Canada geese’s primary predators: coyotes. Priced at $50 each, a half-dozen coyote figurines have been stationed at spots around town plagued by the most severe geese-related grossness.
“The Peosta Channel along the Jaycees Trail is a big one,” Fehsal said. “We also have seen that they like the detention pond on Chaplain Schmitt Island. Those are the two main trouble areas.”
The geese there, he said, tend to leave droppings on the memorial’s features.
The coyotes are two-dimensional decoys on stakes that flutter and twist in the wind. Officials periodically set them along Jaycees Trail and near Veterans Memorial Plaza along with signs asking parkgoers to refrain from offering the geese food.
The coyotes seem to be effective, Fehsal said. Before last fall, the city’s previous strategies to stop the honking hooligans hadn’t been effective.
“We tried all-natural Goose Stopper,” Fehsal said, explaining that a repellent was sprayed on grassy areas but would quickly wash away anytime it rained.
The coyotes are more effective, Fehsal said, and don’t require any spraying, which he said makes parkgoers happy while saving the city money on sprays used for both repelling and cleaning.