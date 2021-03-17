Even with fresh snowfall on the ground, local cities are looking ahead to swimming pool season.
Officials in some area communities, including Galena, Ill., and Platteville, Wis., are moving forward with plans to open again.
In Dubuque, city Recreation Director Dan Kroger said it is still unclear if Flora and Sutton pools will open. He is developing a proposal to present to City Manager Mike Van Milligen before early April.
The two municipal pools did not open last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so developing a plan from scratch — especially for two locations — is taking a great deal of consideration.
“One of the things we’re looking at is the capacity,” Kroger said. “The Iowa Department of Public Health has provided a calculation for cities to use to determine the patron load for open swim, so we’re running those.”
Additionally, as of now, the City of Dubuque has a mask mandate in place.
“We’ll also have to figure out the queue system,” Kroger said. “We’re considering different entrances for those with passes and those who are visiting. ... If you can imagine 100 people in line, 6 feet apart, that is a long line.”
Kroger said it is certain there will be capacity reductions if pools open.
“It’s all going to have to be a fluid process,” he said. “No pun intended.”
Galena City Council members recently voted to open the municipal swimming pool this summer, with capacity caps and required registration.
Galena has a head start over some other cities in the area, as their pool was open for some of the summer of 2020.
“We’re planning that all of our timelines and normal hours of operation will be as closely aligned to normal as possible,” said Galena Facilities Manager Janelle Keeffer.
The biggest change will be breaking up the day to allow for social distancing.
Phase Four of Illinois’ reopening schedule requires a maximum capacity of 125 people. To accommodate that, the pool’s open swim periods will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and again from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Between those, all patrons will have to exit the pool. A new group of swimmers will be allowed in for the second session.
Monitoring that will be done through online registration, required for entry.
“We’re developing a brand new website for that, for the convenience of our customers,” Keeffer said. “We will also have a staffed phone line for people who don’t want to register online.”
The second big change for this summer is no concession stand at Galena’s pool. Keeffer said the city plans to install vending machines and will allow patrons to bring in water.
Galena will not rent out the pool for private parties this summer.
The City of Platteville also plans to open its pool. It, too, had a trial run during the pandemic in 2020.
Parks and Recreation Department administrative assistant Debi Sigwarth said that at that time, the city capped the number of patrons at 100. She said the city had not decided what restrictions will be in place this year, given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic.
Sigwarth noted that swim lessons likely will be reduced in size to control the number of children and parents at any one time.
Other area cities are working out their plans.
The City of Bellevue, Iowa, also kept its pool closed in 2020. But according to City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth, the smaller pool requires a simpler, smaller plan to open this summer.
“We’re talking about spacing out the kids in swimming lessons, so we might now have the full six sessions every hour,” she said. “We’ll spread people out on our sun deck, but it might be more difficult in the pool ... although our pool is so small that it doesn’t really draw people from other communities.”
Skrivseth said Bellevue has not yet considered a capacity limit but recognized that plans will have to be adaptable.
According to Cascade (Iowa) City Manager Deanna McCusker, the City Council there has agreed to open the pool but specific plans still were being formulated.